Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival is holding a meet-up at Café Beans in Burnham High Street for all authors who would like to be involved with this year’s festival.

The gathering will be held on Sunday February 4th at 2pm and will be open to all local authors.

Organiser Lewis Coleman says: “We’re always on the lookout for local authors. Last year, several local writers took part in the event. Some just wanted a space to set-up shop, others ran talks or took part in writing panels.”

The meeting will be a discussion about how the festival can best support local authors and how they would like to be involved at this year’s event.

Burnham Book Festival 2024 will return on May 17th – 19th after the success of 2023. There will be writing workshops for crime and horror authors; for poets, and for writers who may need help promoting their books or going the self-publishing route.

As well as talks by several authors, there will be music with The Quarrymen (the group that gave us The Beatles) playing Saturday night and several book talks linked to this.

The Burnham Book Festival poetry and short story writing competition is now underway, along with the cover competition for local artists. Read more here.

The deadline for entries is March 4th. It’s free to enter for resident writers in Somerset and North Somerset. See burnhambookfest.co.uk for more information.