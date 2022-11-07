Burnham-On-Sea Gateway Club has held a Halloween-themed disco for its members.

Members of Burnham and Highbridge Gateway club held a Halloween disco at

their Burnham Area Youth Centre headquarters.

The Gateway Club, which originally opened in 1979, is based at the BAY Centre in Burnham’s Cassis Close and provides social activities for adults with learning difficulties.

Fancy dress was encouraged and Club Leadeer Sally Meek said it had been a success: “The members were really enthusiastic, and we all had a great time.”