Final tickets are on sale for a special performance of ‘The Wind in the Willows’ which is coming to Burnham-On-Sea in October.

The Burnham Excellent Entertainment Society, one of Somerset’s longest running drama groups, is performing the show at The Princess Theatre on Saturday October 7th at 7pm, and Sunday October 8th at 3pm.

A spokesperson says: “Don’t miss your chance to experience this timeless tale following the adventures of Mole, Ratty and Badger as they explore the English countryside whilst trying to deal with the madcap antics of their mischievous friend Toad.”

“The show promises to be a delight for audiences of all ages, with its catchy tunes and heartwarming story.”

Tickets are on sale at £17 for adults and £15 for under 18s, with a booking fee of £1, at the theatre’s box office or on 01278 784464 or online at www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk.

The BEES show is adapted from a book by Julian Fellows with music by George Stiles and lyrics by Anthony Drewe, based on the book by Kennth Grahame.