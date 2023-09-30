Members of the Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Hospital raised £800 for hospital projects when they gathered for their autumn fundraising night at Brean Country Club on Friday (September 29th).

The evening had a theme of ‘hold the summer’ and attendees were encouraged to wear vibrant colours.

Burnham’s Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard was among those supporting the event, which saw 99 people attending.

Ceri Joyce, Chairman of the Friends, thanked all those who supported the event and added: “It was a wonderful evening with great food and entertainment.”

“We raised a grand total of £800. I wish to thank everyone who supported us, to Alan House who in support of the hospital gives us the venue free of charge, and for the marvelous service we receive from the staff is fantastic. Our next event is March 2024.”