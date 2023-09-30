Just free 40 places remain for Burnham-On-Sea Half Marathon when it returns on Sunday October 8th for the first time since 2019.

260 people have signed up for the maximum 300 entries in the event, say organisers from Burnham Harriers Running Club.

The design of the modern new medals for finishers has been unveiled this week, pictured above, featuring the town’s lighthouse.

The starting gun will be fired at 10am at Burnham’s BASC Ground to signal the start of the annual 13-mile run where the runners will be cheered off by spectators.

Motorists are being advised to take extra care as the runners head along the route using local roads, as shown on the map below.

Runners will head along Love Lane and Queen’s Drive, before turning left along the A38 towards Brent Knoll and then on to East Brent, Lympsham, Wick Road and Red Road, before returning to Burnham via Berrow Road, finishing at the BASC ground.

Entries from runners can be made online here. Organisers say that no entries will be accepted on the day. Parking for runners will be available at the BASC Ground.

The run was last held three years ago when the Burnham-On-Sea Half Marathon saw over 230 runners taking part.