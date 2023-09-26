A unique bee-themed shop window trail is underway in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge this week in the run-up to the town’s Eco Festival.

To mark the first Burnham & Highbridge Eco Festival on Saturday 30th September, 30 bees have been created by crafters and hidden in shop windows, alongside posters displaying a unique bee name.

Families are being encouraged to pick up a free entry forms from Burnham’s Tourist Information Centre on the seafront or Trev’s Local in Highbridge then follow the trail of shops around both towns while filling in the bee names from the posters. Several great environmental prizes for families are up for grabs.

The winner will be the entrant who gets the most correct bee names, in the correct shop order, and answers the best tie-breaker then returns their entry form at the Eco Festival at Apex Park on Saturday.

The bumblebees have been knitted and crocheted by a knitting group called ‘Sit ‘n’ Knit’ which meets at the Purplespoon Cafe in Highbridge. Run by Dawn Hurd, the group meets each Monday from 10.00 to 11.30am, sharing a love of knitting over a cup of tea. Bees were also made by the talented youngsters at Create You in Highbridge’s Market Street.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard says: “I would like to thank Dawn and her knitting group for helping us with this part of the Eco Festival Week and also Burnham Chamber of Trade for co-ordinating the shop windows, posters and entry forms.”

“The bees can now be found in shop front windows in Burnham and and Highbridge – try to find all their names and come to the Eco Festival on Saturday to claim your prize!”