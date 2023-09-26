Several shopfronts in Burnham-On-Sea are to be given a fresh new look thanks to match funding from the Town Council’s new ‘beautification grant scheme’.

The scheme, which launched last month, aims to help business owners within Burnham and Highbridge to improve the exterior of their businesses, thereby making the town centres look more attractive.

Businesses were invited to apply for match funding of up to £1,000 to help with the improvements.

Four applications from local shops were considered during a meeting of the Town Council’s Finance and Resources Committee on Tuesday night (September 26th).

Sea Breeze in Victoria Street will receive £305; BOS Hair in Pier Street will receive £1,000; and Prim and Proper in Burnham High Street will receive £720 (subject to a second quote for its work).

A further application from Kyffins in Burnham’s Victoria Street was turned down because councillors decided it did not comply with its guidance.

The funding is being provided by Somerset Council, and is overseen by the Town Council.