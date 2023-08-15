Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has launched a £15,000 Beautification Grant scheme this week.

It aims to encourage business owners within the two towns to make the outside of their businesses, and consequently the town centres, look more attractive.

A spokesperson says: “Businesses can apply for match funding of up to £1,000 to help with this venture.”

“Some examples of how the grants may be used are: Purchasing planters, flowers, or improving landscaping in front of the business; Painting business façade, trim, or door; Exterior renovations to improve the appearance of the shopfront; Improving outdoor lighting; Improving access; New or improved signage; Commissioning outdoor artwork or window art.”

The grants can be applied for through the Burnham and Highbridge Town Council website at https://burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk/your-council/finances/grants.

The deadline for applying for this match funded grant is 5pm on 15th September, 2023.