Organisers of the long-running East Brent Harvest Home say final tickets are now available for the historic event – which is to be held on a Saturday for the first time in its 166 year-old history.

The 2023 East Brent Harvest Home is to be held on Saturday August 26th with a great day of traditional entertainment and food lined up.

Tickets are on sale now at Brent House Farm Shop and at the Brent Knoll Inn, costing £28.00 for adults, or children’s tickets (for under 14s) at £12.50. When purchasing tickets please note it is cash only.

Organisers say holding the event on a Saturday instead of the usual Friday aims to boost the number of attendees and make it easier for volunteers to attend.

There will also be free entry after 3pm for family fun and entertainment.

Secretary Tash Oliver told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The traditional event will for the first time in its history take place on a Saturday. Planning for this year’s event is well underway.”

“As well as all the usual traditions, there will be a selection of free children’s entertainment, the return of Billy Driscoll who went down a storm last year and we also have the hog roast back too.”

Meanwhile, a local resident has decorated a post box in the village in a colourful style to mark the event, as pictured below!