Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea attended a blaze in a farm building in the Bawdrip area this week.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of an incident at an agricultural building shortly after 8.30am on Monday, August 14th.

Two fire engines and a water carrier from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater were sent to the incident along with two fire officers.

A fire service spokesperson says: “On arrival at the scene, crews confirmed a building measuring approx 20 metres by 20 metres was fully involved in the fire, with approximately 200 bales of straw inside.”

“Fire crews requested further resources, which included the Incident Support Vehicle from Martock, a second water carrier from Yeovil and relief crews from Bridgwater and Nether Stowey.”

The cause of the fire was accidental.