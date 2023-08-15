Tickets are on sale for a celebration of the life and music of David Bowie in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday 9th September.

Absolute Bowie, who are winners of the ‘Best Bowie Tribute’ and ‘Best Band in the UK’ at the National Tribute Awards 2018, will celebrate the life and music of the starman with a spectacular ‘Greatest Hits’ show at The Princess Theatre.

The six-piece band has brought back superb musicianship and Glam Rock theatrics to audiences across Europe.

“The show is presented with incredible attention to detail, costume changes galore, excellent musicianship and an electrifying frontman,” says a spokesewoman.

“Absolute Bowie will take you on a musical journey through the greatest hits of David Bowie with their huge stage show.”

“David Bowie’s evolving image has mesmerised fans since the early 70’s and for the first time Absolute Bowie will take audiences on a trip that presents all his best-loved personas in all their glory.”

“The band has listened to fans and evolved the show’s setlist to really give an all-killer performance and no Bowie fan is left out. All the Starman’s greatest hits are performed plus the band perform tracks from the albums David Bowie, Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars, Heroes, Aladdin Sane and Hunky Dory.”

“Featuring the incredible vocals of John O’Neil as David Bowie, our very own Ronno, Andy Marr on guitar, Eric Guy on bass, Alex Paollilo on keyboards, Alessandro Ricardi on drums and Fiona Asbury on saxophone.”

The Tribute Act is at The Princess Theatre on Saturday 9th September at 7:30pm with tickets, costing £19.50, available via here: Absolute Bowie – The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre. For more information contact the Box Office in person or via 01278 784464.