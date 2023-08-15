A community cafe in Burnham-On-Sea has received a £5,000 boost towards the cost of new equipment and free cooking classes.

The Waffle Hub, which is Burnham and Highbridge’s newest charity, is based at Burnham Methodist Church in College Street.

The group’s Caroline King says: “We’re ecstatic to announce that thanks to our new charitable status, we’ve secured a fantastic grant from The Somerset Community Foundation.”

“With a generous infusion of £5,000, we’re embarking on an oven upgrade, getting a super-portable cupboard to house our cooking class wizardry, and securing a full year’s worth of ingredients for our free cooking classes!”

The Waffle Hub in Burnham-On-Sea launched in September 2022 as a new community cafe and its community cookery classes started in February.

Caroline adds: “Hats off and heartfelt thanks to Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church for being the cozy nest where The Waffle Hub’s dreams took flight. Whether you’re pining for a rejuvenating cuppa or craving a caffeine kick, our doors are wide open, promising a warm welcome!”

The next cooking clases will be held to invite residents to learn how to bake cupcakes and muffins on August 22nd and 29th. You can book a place with Liz on 07979 791654 or pop in to The Waffle Hub.

Pictured: The Waffle Hub’s Caroline King with Katelyn Prout and Martin Clark celebrating the news at the Burnham community cafe with a cuppa this week