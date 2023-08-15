A stand-off between Police and a convoy of travellers took place in Burnham-On-Sea last night (Tuesday).

A group of caravans and towing vehicles pitched up in the car park next to the Cassis Close playing fields besides the BAY Centre.

As pictured here, several Police vehicles blocked the entrance to Cassis Close at the junction with Burnham Road amid fears that more travellers were planning to join them.

The convoy had first arrived at the Cassis Close car park at around 6pm yesterday evening when they were turned away by several residents.

The group was then seen heading out of town to Berrow and they pitched up on the village’s playing fields next to Red Road, pictured below.

But later in the evening, at around 9.20pm, the group returned to Burnham’s Cassis Close car park.

An eyewitness said: “Several Burnham Football Club members had blocked the gates onto the playing fields using their cars to prevent access – and it worked.”

By 10pm, over a dozen police officers were on scene speaking to the travellers and undertaking their normal process of welfare checks ahead of steps to move them on.

Police blocked access into Cassis Close and were undertaking further monitoring overnight into this morning.

It comes after a large group of around 20 vehicles gained access to the Cassis Close fields in May this year – which Police, residents and the field’s users are keen to avoid happening again.