A large group of travellers left Burnham-On-Sea’s Cassis Close playing fields last night (Thursday May 18th) after a legal notice was served on them.

The group of around 20 vehicles gained access to the fields and pitched up there last Friday.

After legal action was begun, they began leaving the playing fields last night around 7pm and had all fully left by 9pm.

A Police spokesman said: “We were aware of community concern in Burnham-On-Sea following an unauthorised encampment being set up in the Cassis Close area and have been working closely with partners, including the local authority, to seek an acceptable resolution for all parties.”

“A legal notice was served on the group on Wednesday 17th May requiring them to leave the site by 10am on Friday 19th May. This legislation was enacted due to the number of vehicles on site without the landowner’s consent and disruption caused to the wider community.”

“Failure to adhere to the legal notice could lead to arrest and seizure of vehicles. Our priority however is for a peaceful resolution without the need for officers to take such steps.”

“We made the group aware of the decision at the earliest opportunity and we believe it provided them with a reasonable amount of time to leave the site safely. We will continue to work with partners to ensure the needs of those affected, including vulnerabilities or safeguarding, are respected at all times.”

Police also said they increased reassurance police patrols in Burnham in response.