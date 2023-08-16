A unique outdoor folk theatre performance is coming to Highbridge this evening (Thursday, August 17th).

The Brue Green Pathways Project is bringing the Tidal Tales Collective to the town to perform ‘The Hare, The Moon & The River’ on 17th August from 5.45pm at the Green next to Highbridge Train Station in Station Walk.

“This is an outdoor performance, so please bring chairs and picnic blankets and dress for the weather,” says a spokesperson.

“Tidal Tales Collective are a folk theatre group who produce amazing productions for all the family, using design, music and theatre. Their performances leave you feeling closer to nature and warm inside.”

“Our Highbridge CIC and Somerset Wildlife Trust are working in partnership on the Brue Green Pathways Project promoting the network of National Footpaths in Highbridge beside the River Brue.”

“They are working to maintain and increase biodiversity around those pathways and encouraging community engagement with nature and the outdoors. This project is possible thanks to funding from The National Lottery Community Fund’s Climate Action Fund and The HPC Community Fund.”

Tickets are free or if you would like to make a donation toward the project you can select the £2.50 price via the link here.