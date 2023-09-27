Final tickets are on sale for a special ladies night talking place next week in aid of a Burnham-On-Sea based breast cancer support charity.

Somerset Breast Cancer Now – formerly known as Somerset Breakthrough Breast Cancer – is holding its annual ladies night on Friday 6th October 2023 at Brean Leisure Centre following the success of its events in March last year and last October.

Organiser Holly Macbeth says: “Come and join us for a fantastic evening of adult entertainment. There will be male acts and a drag act, games, an awesome raffle and disco!”

“Tickets are priced at just £16pp. It’s for strictly over 18’s only, doors will open at 7pm, and entry is by ticket only.”

To buy tickets, call Holly on 07738 405085 or message them on Facebook at Somerset breast cancer now.