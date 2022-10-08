Over 200 people attended a successful ladies night on Friday (October 7th) that was held in aid of a Burnham-On-Sea based breast cancer support charity.

Somerset Breast Cancer Now – formerly known as Somerset Breakthrough Breast Cancer – held its second ladies night of the year following a two year break for the pandemic.

The event was held at Brean Leisure Park following the success of its first event earlier in 2022 and included male strippers and a drag act, plus games, a raffle and a disco.

Organiser Holly Macbeth told Burnham-On-Sea.com she was “overwhelmed by the support” and added: “What a night! We smashed it out of the park – it was epic with £3,418 raised! You all never fail to amaze us with your generosity – we can’t do this without you all.”

“Huge thanks go to our hosts Holiday Resort Unity, The House family, Ali Evely, Chunkie Russell and all the team and to our amazing boys and drag act who all performed brilliantly!”

“Also thanks go to all who donated raffle prizes to help raise this amount – we are beyond thrilled! We look forward to seeing you all next year.”