A hand-knitted poppy wreath is being raffled in Burnham-On-Sea to raise funds for the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion.

Burnham baby clothing shop Baby Bee Crafty in College Street is selling tickets at £1 each for the fundraising raffle.

Shop owner Lynn Gibbon told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I made the knitted wreath for a shop window display, but so many people remarked how much they liked it and asked whether they could buy it that I decided to hold a raffle.”

“The raffle tickets are on sale until October 31 in aid of the Royal British Legion and we will make the draw on November 1st.”

She is also making a further wreath to be displayed in the Legion’s shop window in Victoria Street.

Pictured: The clothing shop’s Simon Farrow holding the poppy wreath