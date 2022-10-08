A hand-knitted poppy wreath is being raffled in Burnham-On-Sea to raise funds for the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion.

Burnham baby clothing shop Baby Bee Crafty in College Street is selling tickets at £1 each for the fundraising raffle.

Shop owner Lynn Gibbon told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I made the knitted wreath for a shop window display, but so many people remarked how much they liked it and asked whether they could buy it that I decided to hold a raffle.”

“The raffle tickets are on sale until October 31 in aid of the Royal British Legion and we will make the draw on November 1st.”

She is also making a further wreath to be displayed in the Legion’s shop window in Victoria Street.

Pictured: The clothing shop’s Simon Farrow holding the poppy wreath

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page