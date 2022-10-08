A Burnham-On-Sea runner has raised over £3,000 by completing the London Marathon in memory of a local boy who died of cancer.

Joe Laoutaris, 12, passed away in 2015 after a two-year battle against Ewings Sarcoma cancer.

Nicola Stent, who has been fundraising in his memory for several years, ran the London Marathon last weekend for Love Musgrove, the Taunton hospital who cared for Joe.

Nicola told Burnham-on-Sea.com: “I am thrilled to say that I did achieve a personal best of 4 hours and 6 minutes and came in 3,750 out of 40,000.”

“So far I have reached £2,024 plus £1,000 which has already been donated to Love Musgrove for taking such great care of Joe when he needed it. So, in a total we are at £3,024! A big thank you goes to everyone who has supported the fundraising!”

“At 12 years of age, Joe had been tragically taken from his loving Mother Mel, Father Alex and little Brother Dre in 2015 after a two year battle against Ewings Sarcoma cancer.”

“He was without doubt the happiest young man you could ever wish to meet and despite his continual treatment and daily suffering, he faced this horrific adversity with bravery and ultimate resilience. He will also be my inspiration.”

Her fundraising page is online here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicola-stent3

She is also organising an annual Santa run for the charity later this year which will take place on Burnham-On-Sea beach.