Over 130 runners took part in a fundraising Santa-themed run in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday (December 12th) in memory of a local boy who died of cancer.

Joe Laoutaris, 12, passed away in 2015 after a two-year battle against Ewings Sarcoma cancer.

The festive run was held in aid of Clic Sargent and Love Musgrove on Burnham beach, with the runners cheered on by spectators.

Organiser Nikki Stent told Burnham-On-Sea.com she was delighted with how the event had gone. “It exceeded what we’d hoped for again this year and a huge thank you goes to everyone who took part and supported us. It couldn’t have gone better!”

Mel Laoutaris, Joe’s mum, added: “A massive thank you goes to everyone who took part or supported the event and to Nikki for all her hard work in organising it. It really is heart warming to such wonderful support.”

Burnham Boot Camp ran a warm-up session on the beach for the runners, many of whom were dressed in festive outfits.

The route was either 10km or 5km from the jetty to the lighthouse and back. All the winners were awarded a medal and free goodies on the finishing line.

Daniel Maydew, 17, who was among a team of runners from King Alfred School Academy, was first home in the 10km race and said he “really pleased to have won and supported such a fantastic event.”

Nikki added her thanks to Tori Taylor from Burnham Boot Camp for providing the free warm-up session, Barbara and Mike at Neighbourhood Care for sponsoring the race arch, Paul Chapman from Brue Consultanting for sponsoring the medals, Janine Stent for her hours of baking for the event, Frank Swaisland at PJB Solutions and FF&F Carpets for sponsoring the DJ, and the cricketers in Taunton for supplying the water, plus Burnham Chamber of Trade, and Emma’s Emporium for donating 50% of funds towards the charity.