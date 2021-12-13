Work to fully refurbish Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront toilets is set to start in January, it has been confirmed.

The project to start work on fully modernising the public toilets on The Esplanade will begin in January, according to a report to Sedgemooor District Council’s full council by Sedgemoor Executive Member Cllr Mark Healey.

Burnham-On-Sea.com recently reported here that the project includes plans to replace the public toilets at Crosses Penn and in the Oxford Street car park with new buildings, while the facilities on The Esplanade will be refurbished.

Cllr Healey says: “The specification for the total refurbishment of the seafront toilets including the Ladies, Gents and two disabled ones has been agreed and gone out to tender.”

“Works are anticipated to start by the end of January 2022 and I am sure visitors to Burnham will enjoy the new facilities when they visit the town in the 2022 season.”