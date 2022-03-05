Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club members are holding two days of fundraising this weekend to help people in Ukraine affected by the war with Russia.

The team will be at Sanders Garden Centre from 10am-6pm today (Saturday) and 10am-4pm on Sunday collecting funds.

Burnham Rotary Club President Chris Ashton told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have all been shocked ath horrendous scenes coming out of Ukraine this week and wanted to help.”

“The money collected will help the Rotary Foundation buy medical supplies on the ground in Ukraine and the bordering areas.”