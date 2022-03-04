Local people across the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are showing their support for the people of Ukraine by donating items at local collection points and appeals.

It comes after Russia started its invasion of Ukraine last week, causing deaths and devastation across the country. Thousands have also fled the country as refugees.

Now, several local collections and appeals have been launched in the Burnham-On-Sea area to provide emergency supplies.

Four dedicated local ladies – Louise Butson, Gemma Collins, Nina Harris and Tara Wilson (pictured above) – have launched a new group called ‘Help For Ukraine – Highbridge’ that has already been receiving scores of kind local donations.

“After talking to a local Ukrainian friend, Liubov Puzanova, who has family still in Ukraine, and also seeing the horrendous TV reports, we felt we had to help,” says Tara.

“We launched the appeal online and quickly had donations flooding in. A big van load of local donations has already been driven to the Bridgwater collection point where they will be driven to the Polish border where the refugees are arriving.”

“Donations of several types of items are needed: infants and children’s clothes up to 10 years, shoes, socks, underpants all ages, new mum essentials, blankets, towels, baby bottles, sippy cups, dummies, plastic cutlery and plates, nappies and wipes, nappy sacks, warm coats, hats, gloves, scarfs, small cuddly toys, and toiletries such as deodorant, Ibuprofen, Paracetamol and Calpol.” Donations can be dropped off at The Globe Inn in Highbridge between 12.30pm-6.30pm daily and see the Facebook page.

Burnham’s Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street is also running a collection point for donations. Manager Paul Hale says: “Due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine we want to try and help with the support of the community. We are asking local people who wish to donate anything to help the refugees of Ukraine. We are looking for toiletries, nappies, medicines, toys and packaged foods including child milks. Please feel free to drop anything into the Ritz and we are currently organising a way to get it where it needs to go to.

He adds: “If any local businesses or individuals wish to donate money, we will purchase the items required then please feel free to make contact and we will ensure it gets to where it needs to go. We as a club have donated £100 and this has been matched by the Ritz Cinema and our neighbours at Coffee Cake and Curtains.”

Meanwhile, in Lympsham, Eileen Male organised a collection this week and was bowled over by support. Her hallways was filled with bags, as pictured above. She says: “The Ukraine appeal has been outstanding. We have been overwhelmed with everyone’s support and generosity. Thank you to everyone. Two sprinter vans are leaving Weston on Saturday with all your donations. They are being taken to the Poland/Ukraine border for all the refugees. I would never have imagined the kindness of our community. You have been marvellous.”

Get in contact with Burnham-On-Sea.com if you would like us to feature your local appeal or collection for Ukraine