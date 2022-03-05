Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Town Rangers got more than they bargained for when out litter picking alongside Worston Lane this week.

Chris Tuck and Stewart Crosby were quick to respond and help a distressed resident whose dog, Roxy, was stranded on the opposite side of a water-filled rhyne.

No amount of encouragement or handfuls of treats would move scared Roxy, who is no fan of water, from her spot on dry land.

Chris, a keen angler, rapidly changed into his waders and entered the rhyne to rescue Roxy.

He explained: “It was the only thing I could think of as there was no way Roxy was going back into the water. Stewart and myself are both dog owners and to see a dog and owner in distress is very upsetting.”

Roxy’s owner, Karen Mason, adds: “I want to give a huge thank you to Chris and Stewart who were clearing the field he took to the Bay Centre when my dog Roxy fell in the rhyne and got stranded on the other side.”

”She wouldn’t come back across the rhyne, she doesn’t like water! Chris and Stewart were amazing, Chris went into the water and carried her back.”

“I cannot thank them enough, I really don’t know what we would have done without their help, they are absolute stars!”

A Town Council spokeswoman adds: “The council said it is proud of the speedy and helpful actions of the town rangers, but asks residents not to enter the rhynes as they can be dangerous. The town rangers are experienced and trained in working in and alongside watercourses.”

Pictured: Chris, Karen, Stewart and Roxy who is a Puggle, a cross Beagle and Pug