Bakery chain Greggs looks set to launch a new drive-thru outlet next to McDonald’s when it opens a new restaurant in Highbridge, according to new planning documents.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported last month that McDonald’s is set to create 120 new jobs by opening a new drive-thru and restaurant at the Oak Tree Business Park besides the A38 Bristol Road close to the former speedway track.

Now, McDonald’s has submitted a planning application to Sedgemoor District Council seeking permission for a new totem sign at the site.

In it, the plans show a new Greggs bakery drive-thru outlet is being proposed.

It is shown on the plans as being sited to the north of the new Highbridge McDonald’s drive-thru, as pictured here.

A Greggs spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week that they are not yet ready to announce the new premises: “Greggs is always looking into new shop locations. While we are unable to confirm anything at the moment, we will be sure to share any information in due course.”

It comes after a McDonald’s spokesperson said of its plans: “McDonald’s is pleased to be part of these exciting plans in Highbridge.”

“The scheme will deliver a range of local benefits, including a new McDonald’s restaurant creating around 120 jobs.”

No timescales for the opening of the new outlets has yet been released but clearance work at the site is underway.