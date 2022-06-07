Burnham-On-Sea U3A celebrated its 30th anniversary on Tuesday (June 7th) with the unveiling of a new tree in the town’s Manor Gardens alongside an outdoor music event and cream tea.

Around 100 members gathered for the event, which included music from Yarrow Brass and Burnham U3A’s own ‘Tuneless Choir’.

Burnham U3A President Ken Hindle, Chairman Harriet Browne, and Burnham and Highbridge Community Association’s Paul Hambleton unveiled the new tree, as pictured here.

The outdoor ceremony began in sunshine and ended with rainfall – and, aptly, the choir gave a rendition of ‘Singing In the Rain’ before everyone headed for the shelter of the Community Centre for a cream tea!

Burnham-On-Sea U3A has over 500 members and is based at Burnham Community Centre in Berrow Road. It comprises 50 groups offering activities from table tennis and yoga to craft making and foreign language learning.

Ken told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is an important milestone for us and I thank everyone who came along to mark the occasion with this.”