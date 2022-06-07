A Highbridge family is set to hold a fundraising evening in memory of a father who tragically died at age 33.

Craig McAllister passed away last year from a Diabetic Jetoacidosis, a condition that can occur when people with Diabetes run out of insulin.

Craig’s mum Ann Morgan, Craig’s brother Michael and sister Leanne Preston, are now organising a charity bingo evening in his memory for Diabetes UK.

Leanne says: “We are fundraising in my brother’s memory for Diabetes UK he sadly passed away last April from a Diabetic Ketoacidosis. He was only 33 and sadly left behind four children.”

“There’s not enough awareness regarding Diabetes so hopefully this event will help with that and also raise funding for research.”

“Craig was so young — we wanted to do something fun in he’s memory.”

The event, a bingo evening, will be held on August 13th at Highbridge Community Hall.

“The amount of support we have received so far has been fantastic, including from local businesses in Highbridge and Burnham. Anybody that would like to help or donate can get in contact with me.”

See https://fb.me/e/2gGYirYs4 for more details.