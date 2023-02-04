Two pedestrians were hurt after a car collision in Burnham-On-Sea on Friday evening (Friday 3rd).

A Ford Focus collided with a man and a woman in Burnham’s Oxford Street near the Esso petrol station just after 6pm.

A Police spokesman confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com that both pedestrians had been taken to hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Oxford Street was closed for several hours by Police while emergency services were at the scene and the vehicle was recovered.

Burnham-On-Sea Police have appealed for witnesses of the collision to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident reference number 5223027337.