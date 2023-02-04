Two pedestrians were hurt after a car collision in Burnham-On-Sea on Friday evening (Friday 3rd).

A Ford Focus collided with a man and a woman in Burnham’s Oxford Street near the Esso petrol station just after 6pm.

A Police spokesman confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com that both pedestrians had been taken to hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Oxford Street was closed for several hours by Police while emergency services were at the scene and the vehicle was recovered.

Burnham-On-Sea Police have appealed for witnesses of the collision to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident reference number 5223027337.

 

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: