Property consultants Alder King are reporting plenty of early interest in the new Oak Tree Business Park just outside Highbridge.

The 14.6 acre business park, located on the Bristol Road near to the M5 junction, offers roadside and employment land plots as well as small light industrial/trade counter units.

The first phase of infrastructure works have been completed, with a new access road opening up the site ready for development.

Andrew Maynard, partner at Alder King, told Burnham-On-Sea.com the scheme has got off to a very positive start, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

“We are in early discussions with several national occupiers who are looking to secure trade counter space on the park,” he says.

He adds: “We are also in for planning on a small unit scheme comprising of 14 units ranging from 750 sq ft upwards with four units already under offer.”

“The remaining units are available on both a leasehold and freehold basis and are expected to be completed in Q3 2021.”

“In addition to these, one well-known local business is preparing to submit a planning application for a bespoke new building on the business park.”

“It is still early days but this interest shows there is demand in the market for quality space with good access to the M5 corridor.”

This part of Highbridge has seen a number of new developments recently including a new Aldi store and Travelodge hotel and is close to the nearby Isleport Business Park.

More information about Oak Tree Business Park is available via www.alderking.com.