Military personnel are to work at several West Country hospitals to support NHS staff during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The armed forces will support staff working in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire and Devon as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

A list of some of the hospitals and health care providers in the South West which will receive military support has been released, which includes Weston Hospital.

Other hospitals include Bristol Royal Infirmary, Southmead Hospital, Yate Minor Injuries Unit, Clevedon Minor Injuries Unit, South Bristol Urgent Treatment Centre, Royal United Hospital Bath and Exeter Nightingale Hospital.

Military support has been offered to NHS trusts across the country as medics on the frontline continue to treat patients.

A spokesperson for the Bristol, North Somerset, South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (BNSSG CCG) said: “We are really pleased to have this support for our response as there are increasing number of people being hospitalised with Covid-19.”

“People may see military personnel in reception areas as well as in clinical areas of our hospitals assisting our staff.”

A CCG spokesperson

“It remains really important that everyone helps by staying at home, follow Hands, Face, Space when outside and use services appropriately.”

Military troops have already started to arrive at the NHS Nightingale Hospital Exeter. So far, the Royal Navy has deployed 46 personnel – 26 Navy medical assistants and 20 general assistants.

A spokesperson for the NHS adds: “The NHS is grateful to the many military personnel working in hospitals in the South West, alongside doctors, nurses and others who have returned to the NHS front line and to the tens of thousands of St John volunteers working across the country.”

“The NHS has 50,000 more staff now working in the health service than a year ago all working round the clock to respond to unprecedented pressure on the NHS.”