The owner of Brean’s Seagull pub has offered the site free of charge for local Coronavirus vaccinations to help ease the pressure on Berrow Medical Centre.

David Scott got in contact with organisers this week after he heard about queues of residents outside Berrow’s Mulberry Centre.

“I’m keen to help in any way I can,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com. “I’ve offered our large car park and pub building to them if it’s required.”

“Brean is quiet at the moment so it’s suitable for local vaccinations in coming weeks and months.”

One of the team marshalling the vaccinations at Berrow told Burnham-On-Sea.com there had been queues of motorists at peak times due to the frequency of vaccinations at the centre being increased from one per 15 minutes to one per 5 minutes.

He said the kind offer had been from Mr Scott had been passed to the organisers and is under consideration.