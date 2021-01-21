Green-fingered residents in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have this week been invited to take part in the towns’ annual gardens competition.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has launched its 2021 competition and is encouraging local people to get involved.

Following the success of last years’ competition and on behalf of the council, councillors Janet Keen and Sue Barber are overseeing this year’s contest.

Cllr Keen says: “By gardening, we mean almost anything, anywhere that you plant. It

can be ornamental, it can be edible, it can be an infant shrub or established display.”

“You can use a bucket, an old saucepan, a proper pot or even a traditional garden. The

only restriction is that we cannot accept allotments.”

“With the effort that has been undertaken by people in their gardens during lockdown

the Town Council agreed this should not go un-noticed.”

All you need to do is take a photograph of your garden entry, upload it to the online

application form and submit it here. Entries will be judged later in the year and prizes awarded. There will be an adult competition and a junior one for entrants aged up to 16.