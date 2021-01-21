A dog owner’s ‘momentary lapse in judgement’ almost cost her pet’s life after it fell off the side of Brean Down this week.

Burnham Coastguard was called to the scene after the woman lost her dog over the side of Brean Down on Tuesday morning (January 19th) at 11.20am.

A Weston RNLI lifeboat was launched to assist in the search at the base of the Downs, but a coastguard station officer was first to arrive in the area and spotted the distressed lady with her dog.

Following the incident, the Coastguard has urged people to keep their dogs on a lead while on high ground.

The rescue service is also reminding people that self-rescuing their dog is ‘extremely dangerous’ and if an incident occurs, to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard immediately.

Its spokesman said: “Unfortunately, we find many people are still letting their dogs off of leads while on the top of Brean Down.”

Pictured: Coastguards at the scene on Brean Down (photo: Burnham Coastguard)