New employment support service launches in Highbridge today

A new, free employment support service launches in Highbridge today (Thursday, January 16th).

The Highbridge Community Employment Hub is being started by Somerset Council today at the Purple Spoon Cafe at the YMCA Highbridge in Huntspill Road, Highbridge.

It opens from 12pm to 2pm today and will be held every third Thursday of the month from now on.

Hinkley Point C will be at Highbridge’s first session today when the team from Hinkley Point C Jobs Service will be on hand to discuss available vacancies and how to start a career there.

A Somerset Council spokeswoman says: “Our Employment Hubs are a free employment support service covering Taunton, West Somerset, Wellington, Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Yeovil, Chard, Shepton Mallet and Glastonbury.”

“Our friendly team can help with guidance on opportunities for learning, training and work; confidence building and enhancing your skills to return to work; help with job searching, job applications, covering letters, CVs and interview skills; referral for further support such as IT support, apprenticeship advice, Citizens Advice, and positive mental health; and links to volunteer work, and regular one-to-one support.”

The separate Burnham-On-Sea Community Employment Hub is located at the Waffle Hub Community Cafe in Burnham Methodist Church in College Street, open from 10am to 12pm on every second Monday of the month.

For more details, and to book a free appointment, send an email to: employmentsupport@somerset.gov.uk

The local hubs are funded by the government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.