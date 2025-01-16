2.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jan 16, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea care home celebrates manager's two decades in role
News

PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea care home celebrates manager’s two decades in role

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Burnham-On-Sea care home has this week celebrated its manager’s 20th year in the role.

Tudor Lodge’s Manager, Chris Arnold, was given a surprise celebration on Wednesday (January 15th) by staff and residents, as pictured here.

The care home’s Emily Arnold says: “We had a fabulous afternoon, surprising our Manager Chris with a fabulous cake, balloons and a toast to celebrate the anniversary of him starting at Tudor Lodge – 20 years ago!”

“We were joined by Chris’ parents who started the business in 1985 and his family. It was a complete surprise to Chris! Congratulations to him – here’s to the next 20 years!”

Previous article
Family-friendly wassailing evening to be held at Brent Knoll cider farm on Saturday
Next article
New employment support service launches in Highbridge today

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
2.7 ° C
3.4 °
2.1 °
99 %
2.9kmh
0 %
Thu
10 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
10 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com