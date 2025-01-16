PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea care home celebrates manager’s two decades in role

A Burnham-On-Sea care home has this week celebrated its manager’s 20th year in the role.

Tudor Lodge’s Manager, Chris Arnold, was given a surprise celebration on Wednesday (January 15th) by staff and residents, as pictured here.

The care home’s Emily Arnold says: “We had a fabulous afternoon, surprising our Manager Chris with a fabulous cake, balloons and a toast to celebrate the anniversary of him starting at Tudor Lodge – 20 years ago!”

“We were joined by Chris’ parents who started the business in 1985 and his family. It was a complete surprise to Chris! Congratulations to him – here’s to the next 20 years!”