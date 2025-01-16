2.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jan 16, 2025
News

Family-friendly wassailing evening to be held at Brent Knoll cider farm on Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The centuries-old tradition of wassailing is set to return to Brent Knoll this weekend.

Brent Knoll’s Westcroft Cider Farm will hold a wassailing ceremony with a torch-lit procession on Saturday January 18th from 6.15pm to 8.30pm.

“This year, Brent Knoll School is taking the lead and the event is very much a family affair with the usual colourful procession and ceremony in the orchard, but also with games for the children, as well as live entertainment from Tim Dean, plus our own mini-mummers,” says the school’s Chris Burman.

“To make it accessible to all, tickets are just £5 per head, to include a burger and a drink. Farmhouse cider will be available from the bar, as well as soft drinks.”

Pre-purchase tickets from Brent Knoll Primary School via email at office@brentknollprimaryschool.org.uk or call 01278 760546.

