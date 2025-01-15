Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers raise huge £264,000 for vital cancer treatment for Jack, 6

A Burnham-On-Sea couple has issued a ‘huge thank you’ to the local community for raising over £264,000 towards the cost of vital overseas treatment for their son who was last year diagnosed with cancer.

As reported here, Jack Gyde, 6, was diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma after initially suffering pain a year ago.

Parents Sarah Mackey and Ben Gyde have received a huge amount of support since starting their online fundraising page.

They have received 2,700 donations amounting to over £264,575 so far and have also received celebrity support on social media from Piers Morgan, Lord Sugar, and Ronnie O’Sullivan among others.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week, Sarah says: “Jack is doing well at the moment. He’s currently receiving six months of immunotherapy which is the last phase of NHS treatment. Hopefully he’ll be finishing it in April then we hope to access the maintenance drug we have been fundraising for.”

“We hit £260,000 by the end of 2024 which is mind blowing, I can’t believe we did it or that it happened so quickly!”

She adds: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone that helped us raise it. The community support continues to be heart warming and I hope in a few months we will be sharing that Jack is in remission.”

“We can’t say thank you to everyone enough for all they have done.”