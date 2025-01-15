9.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jan 15, 2025
News
News

Part of Burnham-On-Sea seafront to close for six days during daytime for resurfacing

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea seafront

Part of Burnham-On-Sea seafront will be closed for six days during the daytime for roadworks this month.

Somerset Council is carrying our resurfacing work and therefore a temporary closure of  The Esplanade and College Street will be in force.

The council says the closure will be in force between the hours of 7am and 6pm from January 17th to January 22nd.

Somerset Council’s contractor, Heidelberg, will carry out preparation, resurfacing and patching works on behalf of Somerset Highways.

The Esplanade will be closed from the junction with Regent Street to the junction with Pier Street, a total distance of 472 metres.

College Street will be closed from the junction with The Esplanade to the junction with High Street. Diversions will be in place.

For information or questions, contact Somerset Highways on 0300 123 2224 quoting reference number ttro028161N.

