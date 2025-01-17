Local energy firm to launch new home energy efficiency project in Burnham-On-Sea

A local energy firm is inviting Burnham-On-Sea residents to the launch of a new home energy efficiency project.

Burnham & Weston Energy CIC is holding the free event on Monday, 24th February, from 5pm to 6.30pm at The Old Courthouse in Jaycroft Road, Burnham.

“This event will provide homeowners, renters and landlords in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge with the chance to learn how to make their homes warmer, greener and cheaper to run,” says a spokeswoman.

“The highlight of the project is the offer of 10 free professional retrofit assessments for local residents.”

“By selecting houses that represent the local housing stock for these free assessments, Burnham & Weston Energy aims to create practical retrofit roadmaps that other local homeowners can follow.”

Tickets are free and available now on Eventbrite. To be eligible, residents simply need to register via Fairer Warmth, an app providing tailored energy-saving advice, funding opportunities and energy-saving solutions.

“Attendees will hear from local experts, including Cllr Lesley Millard, Trustee of the Burnham and Highbridge Green Team CIO, who will share insights into the local energy action plan—a key strand of the Town Council’s Strategic Plan. She’ll also share the story of how the local Climate and Ecology Working Group transformed into a registered charity.”

“Jake Burnyeat, Director at B&WE, will share the vision behind the home energy efficiency project, while Chris Gaskell from the Centre for Energy Equality will explain how the Fairer Warmth app works and demonstrate how to register for a retrofit assessment.”

“Other speakers include Krista Felek, from B&WE’s Home Energy Advice Team. Additionally, Jack Allen, from the Building Energy Experts, who will explain what the retrofit assessments involve and how they can benefit homeowners. Retrofitting involves making upgrades to homes to improve energy efficiency, from simple fixes like draught-proofing to more substantial measures like installing insulation or upgrading heating systems.”

“Whether you’re a homeowner, renter, or landlord, this event is perfect for anyone eager to learn about improving energy efficiency at home. The evening will be engaging, with opportunities to ask questions, enjoy free refreshments and register for the project.”

Get your free ticket for the launch event here. To learn more about the home energy efficiency project click here. To sign up for Fairer Warmth and register your interest in a free retrofit assessment, please click here.