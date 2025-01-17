Storm Darragh leaves Town Council with £8,830 repair bill at Burnham-On-Sea cemetery

The cost of storm damage to a cemetery in Burnham-On-Sea following last month’s Storm Darragh will be over £8,000, it has emerged this week.

Storm Darragh hit Burnham-On-Sea with damaging winds of more than 75mph on December 7th, as we reported here.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council says that Westfield Cemetery – which it oversees – saw over 90 metres of damaged fencing.

“The fencing at Westfield Cemetery was damaged during the storm in December. Haras

fencing was hired as a temporary measure to ensure it was secure,” says the council.

“Three quotations were obtained for repair and replacement of 96m of fencing and posts, which was dealt with as an urgent operational matter.”

The cost to repair and replace the fencing and posts was £8,830. Councillors are considering whether to fund the work from its General Maintenance reserves fund.