New TV drama series, partly filmed in Brean, starts broadcasting this week

Brean Down and Brean beach features in several episodes of a new drama TV series released this week.
The six-part thriller centres has made its debut on Paramount+ streaming service this week.
Key scenes of ‘The Crow Girl’, especially in the fifth episode, were filmed on Brean beach and next to Brean Down.
The series centres around DCI Jeanette Kilburn (portrayed by Eve Myles) and her partner DI Lou Stanley (Dougray Scott), who are on a relentless pursuit of a serial killer leaving the bodies of brutally beaten young men in their path.
As the urgency to apprehend the perpetrator intensifies, Jeanette enlists the assistance of psychotherapist Dr Sophia Craven (Katherine Kelly) to provide a fresh outlook on the investigation. They strive to unravel a complex web that’s causing fear for the safety of young men across the city.
Brean has been used for a host of TV and film productions over the years, as shown below. They include ITV’s Sanditon, The Killing Kind, and Elizabeth: The Golden Age.
Movies and TV shows filmed at Brean Down:
- ‘The Golden Age’, a blockbuster 2006 movie with Hollywood superstar Cate Blanchett, was filmed on Brean Down, as we reported here.
- ‘Sanditon’, the popular ITV drama series, was filmed on Brean beach and Brean Down, as we featured here.
- ‘The Crow Girl’, a psychological thriller based on a trilogy of novels by Erik Axl Sund, was filmed in 2024, as featured here.
- ‘The Killing Kind’, a legal thriller series based on the novel by Jane Casey, was filmed in 2023, as reported here.
- ‘Shed and Buried’, a TV reality show where presenter Henry Cole and motorcycle restorer Sam Lovegrove buy and make a profit from abandoned vehicles, was filmed at Brean Down earlier in 2024, as reported here.
- ‘Dracula’, a BBC series, was also filmed at Brean in 2006, as we reported here.
Pictures: Joss Barratt/Paramount + UK, Burnham-On-Sea.com