New TV drama series, partly filmed in Brean, starts broadcasting this week

The six-part thriller centres has made its debut on Paramount+ streaming service this week.

Key scenes of ‘The Crow Girl’, especially in the fifth episode, were filmed on Brean beach and next to Brean Down.

The series centres around DCI Jeanette Kilburn (portrayed by Eve Myles) and her partner DI Lou Stanley (Dougray Scott), who are on a relentless pursuit of a serial killer leaving the bodies of brutally beaten young men in their path.

As the urgency to apprehend the perpetrator intensifies, Jeanette enlists the assistance of psychotherapist Dr Sophia Craven (Katherine Kelly) to provide a fresh outlook on the investigation. They strive to unravel a complex web that’s causing fear for the safety of young men across the city.

Brean has been used for a host of TV and film productions over the years, as shown below. They include ITV’s Sanditon, The Killing Kind, and Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

Movies and TV shows filmed at Brean Down: