Burnham author James Cameron launches book featuring his musings from daily beach walks

Burnham-On-Sea author James Cameron has launched a new book featuring his musings while walking along Berrow beach.

His book, called ‘The 5-Mile Thoughts Annual: Volume One’, is a new collection of essays.

“This annual takes its name from my daily ambles along Berrow Beach and countryside hikes, where, apparently, deep thoughts brew amidst the bracing sea air,” he says.

“These strolls spawn musings on everything from current affairs to pop culture to esoteric rabbit holes, because, as we all know, what the world truly lacks is another coastal philosopher with opinions on everything.”

The book is available via Amazon UK here, which describes it as “a treasure trove for the excessively online, this inaugural volume captures the year’s relentless churn of niche arguments, half-baked philosophy, and erudite diversions that teeter between brilliance and ‘why did I read this?’.”

Amazon adds: “Inside, you’ll find essays that start in one place and end in a completely unrelated dimension. Enough jargon to make you feel both very smart and very tired. Takes so niche they make the New York Times op-ed page look mainstream. For fans of pretension, profundity, and perilously specific vibes.”