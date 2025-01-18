New online sessions to be held to help local people understand complexities of care planning

Somerset Council is holding a series of free, online webinars to help individuals in the Burnham-On-Sea area plan care and support needs for themselves or those they care for.

These informative sessions aim to provide valuable insights and practical advice on navigating the complexities of care planning.

The webinars follow the success of the previous in-person event held in November, which saw positive feedback.

The new sessions will be held via Microsoft Teams and in the evenings and are scheduled to begin on 27 January 2025 and continue throughout February, offering another opportunity for Somerset residents to gain essential knowledge and resources.

Topics covered will include understanding your care options, financial planning, and how to access local support services. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive guidance from professionals in the field.

Councillor Sarah Wakefield, Lead Member for Adults Services, Housing and Homelessness at Somerset Council, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The webinars are a fantastic resource for anyone looking to understand and plan for care needs, whether for themselves or their loved ones.”

“The positive response from our November in-person event has encouraged us to keep this momentum going, and we hope that holding the webinars online in January will encourage even more people to join.”

“No-one wants to start thinking about financing care for themselves or the people they support, but it is a position that many of us will be faced with sooner or later.”

“These online sessions aim to help the people of Somerset get the information that they need to make the best-informed decisions for their lives or for the lives of their loved ones. I really encourage you to drop in if you can.”

There will be a series of webinars held between Monday 27th January 2025 and Thursday 27th February 2025 and will take place in the evening. For those that cannot attend, the webinars will all be available online after the sessions take place.