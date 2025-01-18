5.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jan 20, 2025
News

Traffic stopped on M5 between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater after car blaze

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea fire engine on M5 motorway

Traffic was stopped on the M5 between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater on Friday (January 17th) after a car caught on fire.

There were long delays for motorists northbound on the motorway near the exit to junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea.

A fire service spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “At 2.49pm, two appliances from Bridgwater were dispatched to a vehicle fire on the hard shoulder of the M5, between Junction 23 and Junction 22. On arrival, the vehicle was well alight, and all the lanes were initially closed by police due to smoke drifting across both carriageways.”

“The fire was extinguished using breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera and traffic has been allowed to move freely again. The car was completely destroyed by fire.”

There were no reports of injuries and the cause was accidental.

