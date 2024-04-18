PHOTOS: Filming underway in Brean on new TV drama series

Filming has been underway in Brean this week on a new TV drama series.

Scenes for ‘The Crow Girl’ have been shot next to Brean Down and on Brean beach.

The six-part series is a new psychological thriller that is being adapted from a trilogy of novels by Erik Axl Sund.

It is being filmed across the region for the Paramount+ streaming service and is being produced in association with ITV Studios.

The series began filming in Bristol in March with serveral locations around the region due to be featured.

The show stars Eve Myles (who has previously been featured in Hijack, We Hunt Together, Keeping Faith, Torchwood), Katherine Kelly (Mr Bates vs the Post Office, Liar, Inside No.9) and Dougray Scott (Irvine Welsh’s Crime, Vigil).

The series is being produced by Buccaneer, the Emmy-winning creative team behind Irvine Welsh’s Crime and Marcella. Tony Wood, Executive Producer and CEO of Buccaneer, says: “We are delighted to bring the best-selling work of Erik Axl Sund to life on screen with The Crow Girl for Paramount+. The first few weeks of filming in Bristol have been great, with the excellent cast and crew.”

A spokesman adds: “The Crow Girl begins with the gruesome discovery of a teenage boy’s body. Determined to find who is responsible, DCI Jeanette Kilburn (Eve Myles) joins forces with psychotherapist Sophia Craven (Katherine Kelly) to hunt the killer despite opposition from her superiors including confidant DI Lou Stanley (Dougray Scott).”

“The investigation takes them into a dangerous world of historic abuse and murder. Together they uncover a chain of shocking events that have gone overlooked for decades, as well as evidence of police corruption. As the body count rises and the two women are dragged into the depths of the murders, an intimacy starts to form between them, and so begins a complex, twisted love story. All the while, the killer is inching ever closer to home.”

Emmy and BAFTA-winning Dougray Scott is an esteemed Scottish film and TV actor best known for the hit films Ever After and Deep Impact, as well as the second instalment in the hit Mission: Impossible franchise. Recently, Dougray has starred in Vigil, A Town Called Malice, and an adaptation of fellow Scotsman Irvine Welsh’s Crime.

The Crow Girl does not yet have an air date, but will be screened by Paramount+ UK.