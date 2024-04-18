New owners of Burnham-On-Sea desserts restaurant unveil new name and expansion

A popular desserts restaurant in Burnham-On-Sea town centre has been taken over by new owners and is set to expand its menu.

Nicola Moon and Freddie Saunders, pictured, have recently taken over Just Desserts in Burnham’s College Street and are now transforming it into ‘Not Just Desserts’ as its menu grows to include savoury items.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Nicola says: “We are delighted to have jointly taken on the ownership with several exciting changes planned.”

“We will be renaming the cafe and introducing a newly expanded menu with home cooked savoury items from next week.”

Freddie adds: “I came in as a customer earlier this year and loved it so much that I made Nicola an offer to join her in the business and we agreed to become joint owners.”

“We have received so many messages of support since announcing the plans on social media – it’s wonderful!”

Nicola adds that the new menu will include “all our popular desserts plus savouries such as jacket potatoes paninis, sandwiches, plus ice creams and cream teas.”

“Our new savoury lines will be launching next week. We will also offer a cake box delivery service in the area.”

The premises was formerly home to the Britannia Building Society and then the Co-operative Bank before it closed down in 2016, as we reported here.