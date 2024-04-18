Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge prom dress and suit lending service returns

A unique dress and suit lending service has returned at The King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge.

The school’s PreLoved Prom scheme has seen hundreds of dresses and suits plus school clothing donated from the local community and beyond.

The clothing can be borrowed by students, in addition to local residents, in exchange for a donation to the charity Weston Hospice.

The scheme launched four years ago and has proven so successful that students from other schools and academies are also setting up their own similar schemes.

Booking requests to arrange a visit are now open for internal and external students.

A spokesperson says: “At the PreLoved Prom store, sustainability meets style as they are offering a unique opportunity for students to access high-quality clothing for a small donation. The Preloved Prom scheme has attracted students from all corners of the country, providing them with the chance to borrow dresses and suits.”

“The initiative is not only for TKASA students – students from other schools and members of the public are welcome to have a browse and find their dream dress or suit.”

“Thanks to generous donations from previous students and the local community, the PreLoved store now also offers a wide range of uniform supplies, including shirts, ties, blazers, PE kit, toiletries, revision books, and study resources. Whether you’re preparing for school or a special occasion, there is something for everyone.”

“The school works in partnership with Weston Hospicecare charity and when you hire an outfit you are invited to make a donation to support this worthy cause. Every penny raised goes towards supporting the invaluable work of Weston Hospice.”

“Whether you’re seeking the perfect gown or a sharp suit, the PreLoved Prom team are here to make your prom dreams a reality while championing sustainability and supporting those in need.”

The store is open to students Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 15:15 to 16:00. Members of the public and students from other schools can also book to come and visit the shop by calling the school on 01278 784881