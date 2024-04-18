9.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Apr 19, 2024
Highbridge Repair Cafe returns on Saturday with volunteers on hand to fix household items

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Highbridge Repair Cafe returns this Saturday (April 20th) with volunteers on hand to help repair household items.

The cafe will be held at The Purple Spoon, YMCA, Highbridge from 10:00am – 1:00pm.

A spokesperson says: “Why throw it away when you can try the Repair Cafe?”

“Clothing, furnishings, small household electricals and other items, including toys and portable items, can be brought along to our willing band of volunteers.”

“There’s no charge, although donations are welcome.”

The Burnham-On-Sea repair cafe is held every first Thursday of the month at the Waffle Hub in College Street.

The Highbridge repair cafe is held every third Saturday of the month at The Purple Spoon, YMCA, Highbridge from 10:00am – 1:00pm.

The Town Council is encouraging residents to use the Burnham and Highbridge repair cafes, both of which launched last year.

