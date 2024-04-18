Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards called to help person stuck in mud on beach

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called to Doniford Beach to help in the operation to rescue a person stuck in mud. The Burnham was called to the beach near Watchet on April 10th alongside other groups from around the area.

A spokesman says: “We were tasked to back up our flank team from Watchet who were responding to reports of a person on the low tide mark stuck up to their knees with a fast incoming tide approaching.” “Due to the incoming tide starting to flood it was quickly established that this was a time-critical incident and multiple assets were tasked.”

“Coastguard Rescue Helicopter Rescue 187 was scrambled, lifeboats from Minehead were launched and units from Fire Rescue Services were also tasked. Two Coastguard Mud Rescue Technicians were kitted up and in no time were with the casualty quickly and carefully digging them out before escorting the person back to the safety of the hard standing and away from the incoming tide.”