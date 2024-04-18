Mark Moor Bowling Club near Burnham-On-Sea holding open day on Saturday

Mark Moor Bowling Club near Burnham-On-Sea is holding a special open day on Saturday 20th April when visitors can see the facilities and enjoy a taster session.

The event takes place at the club in Vole Road, Mark from 11:00am – 5:00pm when all will be welcome. Free parking is available next to Mark Village Hall.

A spokesperson says: “Wear your trainers and have a go at bowling at our small friendly club. Free coaching is available over three sessions and can then be arranged on a one-to-one basis.”

“Just pop in and find out what this great game is all about.”

A second Open Day will also be held on Friday 24th May from 2:00pm – 7:00pm. Club nights are Mondays and Thursdays at 5:30pm.

Mark Moor Bowling Club, founded in 1984, welcomes players of all ages and abilities.

The club is run entirely by members and allows beginners, experienced players and visitors the choice to play in competitive matches, inter-club competitions, friendly games or regular fun events.

A spokesman adds: “Mark Moor is one of the smaller bowls clubs in Somerset and has a reputation for being a friendly and sociable place for new and experienced players. We encourage new players to take part in competitive fixtures as soon as they feel ready and comfortable doing so. There is always time for a drink and a chat in the bar after matches.”